Do you ever feel like there aren't enough hours in the day?
Superday tracks your activities automatically and helps you to find balance between life and work. See exactly where you spent every minute and take control of your time.
How does it work?
Superday's summary view shows you exactly where you spent every minute.
Use that, and you'll have more time to do the things that are most important, whether that’s having fun with your family or friends, taking time for yourself or just enjoying a sunny day.
- Kids 7:30 AM 1 h 30 min
- Commute 9:00 AM 25 min
- Work 9:25 AM 3 h 5 min
- Fitness 12:30 PM 1 h 30 min
Timeline
All you have to do is to install the app and let Superday do the rest. It will automatically track how much time you use doing different tasks.
Location & Health app
Using your phone location and Health app data, it will keep track of how long you spend at work, school, on the road, at home with kids and having fun with your friends.
Give the context
When it detects that you're at a new location, the app will prompt you to assign it to one of our 12 categories. You can also manually change the activity in one of these categories if you need to.Get the app & see where your time goes